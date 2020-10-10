TikTok ban divides Pakistanis

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority decided on Friday to block video-sharing app TikTok in the country. The decision was taken after the app “failed to comply” with the PTA’s instructions to filter out “unlawful online content.”

The announcement was met by all sorts of reactions from people on social media. Some criticised the authority for restricting freedom of expression in the country while others posted memes and jokes on the situation.

Tik tok ban in pakistan ..🤘

The only good news of 2020#TikTok — Adeel shaw .( zaidian’s🎂) (@shaw_adeel) October 9, 2020

Tiktok ban in Pakistan



Me and my All twitter gem: pic.twitter.com/hEaDNMcKJn — Mehmil Fatima (@M_Fati6) October 9, 2020

“PTA ki call ayi thi. Tiktokers nahi rahay [The PTA had called. TikTokers are no more],” wrote TikTok star Jannat Mirza on Instagram. Two days earlier, she became Pakistan’s most popular TikToker with 10 million followers.

Tiktok ban makes me sadder than the YouTube ban did even though I didn't consume any content on the former.



For the first time, I saw a platform where the common man in Pakistan had a space to express themselves creatively and build a community. And they took that away from them — BuffetKhor (@BilkulSahiKaha) October 9, 2020

There is a a distinct lack of local content in Pakistan. Platforms like #tiktok were bridging that gap. It was interesting to see how the youth was using it to create local language content. I see this ban as a huge setback. #digitalinclusion #DigitalPakistan — Iffat Gill (@iffatgill) October 10, 2020

Recently, there has been an increasing level of censorship on the type of content Pakistanis can access on their television screens or smart phones. A few days ago, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority issued an advisory to advertisers and broadcasters against “indecent advertisements.”

“PTA bans Tiktok in Pakistan. Ban everything at once… why this takkluf [formality] of banning media and social media in bits and pieces, wrote lawyer and digital rights activist Nighat Dad.

PTA bans Tiktok in Pakistan. Ban everything at once bhai why this takkluf of banning media and social media in bits and pieces. #PakistanBannedTikTok — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) October 9, 2020

For some people, TikTok is more than just an app. They have been using it to showcase their talents and creativity, and make money.

Hareem Shah, a TikTok star said she used to earn Rs600,000 per month from a Dubai-based company via TikTok. In Pakistan, she nearly earns Rs100,000 for an event or endorsement.

She added that the ban will impact the livelihood of people on the platform.

My friend left his job to start an ad business on TikTok. He was employing people & making Pakistanis on TikTok money. Today the PTI government because they cannot control content reflecting people’s anger at poor governance banned TikTok and destroyed his livelihood #unbantiktok pic.twitter.com/7Qr6y1Xtfy — H U Khan (@Huk06) October 9, 2020

Some social media users agreed with the ban, deeming it necessary to stop vulgarity in society.

#TikTok is #BANNED in Pakistan over its failure to filter out “immoral and indecent” content. Indeed it’s a good decision by PTA. Thank God pakistan’s new generation free from this vulgar virus… — Ali Gohar (@AliGohar_zii) October 9, 2020

FINALLY!

Tiktok banned in Pakistan – that's the news I've been waiting for 😍



Thanks PTA 🙏#TikTok #tiktokban #PTA — Zuhoor (@Zuhoor_writes) October 10, 2020

Some suggested that the app should be regulated, instead of completely banning it.

Tik tok and banning everything is not the solution for problems. Ban this ban that? What next?? Did Gala Biscuit ad stopped rape in Pakistan? Check out statistics of days after that Ad ban decision, they’re still the same. I don’t support tiktok but it should be regulated — ♔ 𝑱𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂𝒕 ♔ (@JannatKulachi) October 9, 2020

Some people were fed up and think that banning should be banned in Pakistan.

Can we ban this ban culture in pakistan?

Gala biscuit ad , churails and now Tik tok.#TikTok — Awais Ilyas Hundal (@Awaishundal96) October 9, 2020

Yes ban everything, finally ban living in Pakistan. That would be the easiest way to tame peoples’ voices. #TikTok — Shabir Khan (@shab_afridi) October 9, 2020

TikTok is a widely popular social media app with millions of users across the world. Pakistan has become the third country to impose a ban on the China-owned app, following the United States and India.