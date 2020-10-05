PM Imran Khan recommends reading ‘The Forty Rules of Love’

If you are looking for something to read, Prime Minister Imran Khan has a book recommendation for you.

In an Instagram post, the premier suggested the youth of the country read Elif Shafak’s The Forty Rules of Love.

“This October, I suggest our youth to read The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak. An inspirational book about divine love, Sufism, Rumi and his Murshid Shams Tabriz,” the post read.

The premier said he read the book a few years back and was “deeply inspired” by it.

Published in March 2009, the book revolves around the companionship of Jalaluddin Rumi and his mentor Shams Tabriz and how the former comes to know the true meaning of love and faith.

Shafak is a widely popular Turkish author in contemporary literature. Some of her notable works are 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World, Three Daughters of Eve, The Bastard of Istanbul, and The Forty Rules of Love.

In May, the premier also suggested the youth read Lost Islamic History in order to learn about the history of Islamic civilisations.

A great read for our youth during lockdown days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline. pic.twitter.com/XdTSLFmIjj — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2020

“A great read for our youth during lockdown days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline,” he wrote on Twitter.