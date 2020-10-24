British-Pakistani author wins Brain of the Year trophy

Renowned author Arif Anis has been awarded the coveted Brain of the Year 2020 by the world-famous Brain Trust UK.

Anis has become the first British-Pakistani to win the award, which is conferred on those who advance global mental health by research, support and funding for individuals and organisations who promote mind improving and healing activities and initiatives.

Trust Chairman and grand chess master Raymond Keene OBE made the announcement on Thursday, reported APP.

According to the statement, Anis has been voted the winning contender as a result of his thoughtfulness and outstanding achievements during the coronavirus outbreak in assisting the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) with the genius million-meal project.

Anis is the author of I’MPOSSIBLE, Follow Your Dreams, and co-author of Made In Crises.

In 2019, he was awarded the Global Man of the Year Award in London by Global Magazine for his contributions to the field of learning and development.

The Brain Trust was founded in 1990 by the inventor of Mind Maps, Tony Buzan. Each year, the Brain of the Year Trophy is presented as the highest accolade to people for their contribution in various fields.

Previous recipients include Stephen Hawking, astronaut Senator John Glenn, the world’s leading brain nutritionist Professor Michael Crawford, former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, humanitarian ambassador Prince Mohsin Ali Khan of Hyderabad, rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave CBE, and eight-time world memory champion Dominic O’Brien, among others.