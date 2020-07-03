Turkish court to decide Hagia Sophia verdict in 15 days

A court in Turkey has delayed a decision on whether the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul can be converted into a mosque or not.

According to the BBC, the Council of State, Turkey’s highest administrative body, said it would make a ruling within 15 days, after a hearing lasting just 17 minutes.

The Hagia Sophia is 1,500 years old and is listed as a Unesco World Heritage site. It was originally a cathedral before becoming a mosque and then a museum in the 1930s.

“It may become a mosque again if the court approves the move,” said the news website.

Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the change during an election rally.