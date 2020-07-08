Take a trip around Lahore’s Alhamra Art Museum

If you’re interested in art but haven’t had the chance to check out the Alhamra Art Museum in Lahore, now is your chance.

Head over to the Lahore Art Council’s website and just click on the virtual tour tab. It offers you four options: Alhamra Mall Road Complex, Alhamra Cultural Complex, recording studio and the art museum.

The museum is located at the cultural complex and houses a collection of paintings, prints, sculptures and ceramics owned by LAC. It is spread over 12,000 square feet and has more than 200 plus artworks on display. The museum was designed by architect Nayyar Ali Dada and was established in 1996.

Once you’re inside the museum, you can click on paintings and sculptors to read more about them and the artist. Artist Shakir Ali’s Kitchen Table, White Vase and Standing Figure are some of the first pieces you will come across. Ali, who is widely known to have inspired cubism among artists in Lahore, held sway over the modernists for two decades with his art and disposition.

Also on display are Sohni Mahiwal and MahaBaharta by Ustad Allah Bux, Raheel Akbar Javed’s Composition in Black and Cactus, Q. Hussain’s Letter, Anna Molka Ahmad’s Leaning Figure and Mother and Child, Sadequain, AR Chughtai among many others. There are more than 300 artworks by 118 Pakistani artists on display at the museum.

According to their website, this is the only museum that houses a collection that stays on display permanently with works of old masters and living legends along with contemporary artists on display.