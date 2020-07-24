The Swat Museum is home to thousand-year-old statues, artefacts

Along with a lush green terrain and beautiful mountains, Swat is also home to a rich and fascinating history. Evidence of this has been preserved at the Swat Museum.

Located in Mingora, the museum was set up in 1963 and is home to statues and artifacts from multiple civilisations dating back to thousands of years.

Whether it is the expeditions of Alexander the Great or the development of the Gandhara civilisation, the valley of Swat has been witness to it all.

The valley is a melting pot of cultures. A number of its residents are followers of Buddhism.

“Unfortunately, during the war against terrorism a few years back, multiple statues of Buddha in the museum were damaged,” the regional officer of Swat’s Archeological Department, Niaz Ali Shah said.

“However, now, strict laws have been enacted to prevent any future attacks,” he added.

According to historian Fazal Khan, the archeology department is working on protecting the statues there. “Enthusiastic youngsters have also taken the responsibility of preserving them.”