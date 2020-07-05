Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistani, Indian authors to judge writing contest in Indian-Administered Kashmir

Posted: Jul 16, 2020
Posted: Jul 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani authors Mohammed Hanif and Musharraf Ali Farooqi will join BBC’s Aliya Nazki, writer Nilanjana Roy and Aneela Babar in judging a short story writing contest for students of the Doda District of Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The English short story writing contest is being held to engage students from grades seven to 12 during the lockdown.

This information was shared by Haji Public School on Twitter. There will be two categories and the students were given two opening sentences to build their story.

Sabbah Haji, the school’s director was thrilled that Hanif and others were going to judge the contest.

The Haji Public School is a privately run non-profit school in Breswana village.

It is located at an altitude of over 7,500 feet and is accessible after a seven-kilometre trek, either on foot or horseback. You can read more about the school here.

