HOME > Culture

ICYMI: Two rare Kashmiri sapphires go on sale at Bonhams

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Bonhams

Two rare and fine cushion-cut Kashmir sapphires will lead the Bonhams New York Jewel sale at the end of the month.

The square cushion shaped mixed-cut and oval cushion-shaped mixed-cut are highly valued because of their ‘true’ blue hue and velvet like texture. Weighing 6.95ct and 9.23ct they are estimated at $250,000 to $450,000 and $475,000 to $775,000, respectively.

According to the Bonhams website, the gems have been with the same family for over a century. They were originally purchased at the end of the 19th or beginning of the 20th century as engagement rings. Since then, the sapphires have been passed down through the generations of one family.

The sapphires were recently discovered in Australia. Each stone is accompanied by two gemmological certificates stating that they are both of Kashmir origin.

According to Bonhams Senior International Jewelry Director Brett O’Connor, sapphires from Kashmir display a vivid velvety blue hue that is unique to the region.

“They are among the most highly prized gems in the world due to their rarity and their scarcity; no mining activity has taken place in Kashmir for many decades and the mine that yielded the finest specimens was largely exhausted by 1887,” he said. “These two wonderful examples are sought after additions for anyone’s collection.”

Also going on sale on July 28 are two iconic ballerina brooches by John Rubel, circa 1950. They are each estimated at $40,000 to 70,000.

