Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz

Actor Yasir Hussain gave his own twist to poet Jaun Elia’s poem Ramz. Taking to Instagram the Jhooti star shared a photo of celebrity friends Adnan Siddiqui and Saheefa Jabbar at his house. In the background, you can spot a large portrait of the legendary poet.

In his post, Hussain wrote: “mery kamry ko sajany ki tamanna hai tumhain, mery kamry mai doston k siwa kuch bhi nahi…”

Yasir wrote a note for Jaun Elia and his fans, explaining that he had replaced books with friends in the couplet.

You can watch Jaun Elia recite Ramz here. In Ramz, Jaun Elia writes:

tum jab aaogī to khoyā huā pāogī mujhe

merī tanhā.ī meñ ḳhvāboñ ke sivā kuchh bhī nahīñ

mere kamre ko sajāne kī tamannā hai tumheñ

mere kamre meñ kitāboñ ke sivā kuchh bhī nahīñ

in kitāboñ ne baḌā zulm kiyā hai mujh par

in meñ ik ramz hai jis ramz kā maarā huā zehn

muzhda-e-ishrat-e-anjām nahīñ pā saktā

zindagī meñ kabhī ārām nahīñ pā saktā

You can read more about Jaun Elia and his work here.

Jaun Elia was born in 1931 in Amroha, India, and moved to Karachi a decade after partition. He is one of Pakistan’s prominent modern poets, popular for his unconventional style. The poet passed away 17 years ago, but his work only became popular after his death. A number of Facebook pages shared his ghazals, garnering thousands of likes on them.

Before long, Elia became popular in the literary circles of Karachi. His poetry, which bears ample testimony to his wide-ranging reading habits, won him acclaim and approbation.

His first poetry collection Shayad was published in 1991, when he was 60.

The second collection of his poetry Ya’ani was published posthumously in 2003. Afterwards, Elia’s trustworthy companion Khalid Ansari compiled and published his three consecutive collections, Gumaan in 2004, Lekin in 2006 and Goya in 2008.