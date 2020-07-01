Here’s why you should watch Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

If you haven’t seen Indian Matchmaking on Netflix yet, you’re missing out. We hate-watched the entire show because once we started we couldn’t stop. We just had to know if Sima Taparia’s clients would end up finding true love.

The Netflix reality show is all about a matchmaker, Sima from Mumbai, and her clients. The formula of the show is pretty simple. Clients aka singles (or their moms) get in touch with Sima, meet her and tell her what they’re looking for in a potential partner: fair, flexible and according to one lady, no one shorter than 5 feet 3 inches.

Then Sima matches your “biodata” (which look like a CV) and sets you up with one of the many people from her files. FYI: get ready for face readings and meeting a life coach.

Next time someone asks me why I am not married yet #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/hvcgbCHjb3 — Roy Anjana (@imonspeak) July 20, 2020

The show has eight episodes which are about 39 to 40 minutes long. You will definitely cringe as some of the dates are terrible but the show itself is quite funny if you don’t take it too seriously.

The Oedipus Complex is strong with this one.#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/cvLaZ4kRav — Varsha Singh (@RhythmOfDaRain) July 20, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking Akshay is every desi girl’s nightmare Indian Bois: Also Indian Bois: pic.twitter.com/1SRynLmT4R — Agnes Joseph (@agnesrajoseph) July 20, 2020

Words you will hear over and over again: flexible, adjusting, fair, tall.

Who are you rooting for?

There’s Aparna, a successful lawyer who knows exactly what she wants but is a little picky, happy-go-lucky wedding planner Nadia, mama’s boy Akshay (legit wants a wife who is like his mom), serial rejecter Pradhyuman, Rashi the vet, a single mom, Ankita and the purest of them all, Vyasar.

Sorry about my mouse being in screen, but this is the best of all possible intros #indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/C23FTsrsaY — Vyasar M G OMG (@NotVyasarG) July 17, 2020

Spoiler alert!

So who find gets their happily ever after? According to The LA Times, none of the couples ended up together. The show’s finale is open-ended—purposefully so, according to OprahMag.com. “This is an ongoing cycle of life for our community and for Sima, specifically. She’s going to continue doing this work, on camera and off. The story continues,” says creator Smriti Mundhra.