Here’s why you should watch Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

Posted: Jul 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Screengrab

If you haven’t seen Indian Matchmaking on Netflix yet, you’re missing out. We hate-watched the entire show because once we started we couldn’t stop. We just had to know if Sima Taparia’s clients would end up finding true love.

The Netflix reality show is all about a matchmaker, Sima from Mumbai, and her clients. The formula of the show is pretty simple. Clients aka singles (or their moms) get in touch with Sima, meet her and tell her what they’re looking for in a potential partner: fair, flexible and according to one lady, no one shorter than 5 feet 3 inches.

Then Sima matches your “biodata” (which look like a CV) and sets you up with one of the many people from her files. FYI: get ready for face readings and meeting a life coach.

The show has eight episodes which are about 39 to 40 minutes long. You will definitely cringe as some of the dates are terrible but the show itself is quite funny if you don’t take it too seriously.

Words you will hear over and over again: flexible, adjusting, fair, tall.

Who are you rooting for?
There’s Aparna, a successful lawyer who knows exactly what she wants but is a little picky, happy-go-lucky wedding planner Nadia, mama’s boy Akshay (legit wants a wife who is like his mom), serial rejecter Pradhyuman, Rashi the vet, a single mom, Ankita and the purest of them all, Vyasar.

View this post on Instagram

I am gushing with all the love you’ve all shown me for #IndianMatchmaking on Netflix. Thank you to all the women who reached out. To my friends, who love me so shamelessly and selflessly, are my biggest critics, call me out for my bullshit and drown me in calls letting me know how proud I made them. While I’m a huge believer of you gotta do you and you just gotta be you, I am also a SUCKER FOR OLD SCHOOL ROMANCE. I am from the generation that grew up watching all possible high school romance and family love stories and my heart is a lot like Anjalis. But I also grew up loving myself in all my glory. I take massive pride in knowing what I want, who I am, my constant changing thought process all thanks to the various experiences I learn through my interactions. Does that make me a woman of modern values? Yes, of course it does. Aren’t we evolving and moving into a much less regressive way of life on a daily basis? For me that qualifies as modernization which in turn means progress. Progression of Humanity. So while many might say I won’t fit into a traditional Indian family (and believe me it really bothers me at times, cause I love loving and being with my person) But my parents didnt raise a princess, they raised a woman. A woman with a mind of her own. 📸 By one one true friend (younger sister/ business partner) and mirror for the good bad and ugly @gayatrimallikabansal

A post shared by Ankita Bansal (@ankitabansal90) on Jul 17, 2020 at 1:35am PDT

Spoiler alert!
So who find gets their happily ever after? According to The LA Times, none of the couples ended up together. The show’s finale is open-ended—purposefully so, according to OprahMag.com. “This is an ongoing cycle of life for our community and for Sima, specifically. She’s going to continue doing this work, on camera and off. The story continues,” says creator Smriti Mundhra.

