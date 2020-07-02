Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Did you know Quaid-e-Azam inaugurated SBP on July 1, 1948

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Did you know Quaid-e-Azam inaugurated SBP on July 1, 1948

Photo: Instagram/@citizensarchive

This week in history, the Citizens Archive of Pakistan shared a photograph of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Fatima Jinnah at the State Bank of Pakistan’s inauguration on July 1, 1948.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, CAP posted a photograph of Mr Jinnah delivering the inaugural address.

View this post on Instagram

Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah inaugurated the State Bank of Pakistan in Karachi on 1 July 1948, and is pictured delivering the inaugural address on the far left in this photograph accompaniment. Through the State Bank of Pakistan Order 1948, the Bank was tasked with regulating the issue of bank notes and keeping of reserves with the aim to safeguard monetary stability in the nation, and more generally to run the credit and currency system of the country. . . . . #CitizensArchiveOfPakistan #History #thisweekinhistory

A post shared by Citizens Archive of Pakistan (@citizensarchive) on Jul 2, 2020 at 5:34am PDT

“Through the State Bank of Pakistan Order 1948, the Bank was tasked with regulating the issue of bank notes and keeping of reserves with the aim to safeguard monetary stability in the nation, and more generally to run the credit and currency system of the country,” read the caption.

According to the bank’s website, the State Bank of Pakistan is incorporated under the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956, which gives the Bank the authority to function as the central bank of the country. The SBP Act mandates the Bank to regulate the monetary and credit system of Pakistan and to foster its growth in the best national interest with a view to securing monetary stability and fuller utilization of the country’s productive resources.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Citizens Archive of Pakistan Fatima Jinnah Quaid e Azam state bank of pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sukkur's Seven Sisters were actually boys, says SALU archaeology expert
Sukkur’s Seven Sisters were actually boys, says SALU archaeology expert
Pakistani icon Lala Rukh remembered on her birthday
Pakistani icon Lala Rukh remembered on her birthday
Come meet the great poet Mohammad Sanaullah Dar aka Meeraji
Come meet the great poet Mohammad Sanaullah Dar aka Meeraji
Shikar in Sindh survives centuries by staying on a wall
Shikar in Sindh survives centuries by staying on a wall
Did you know Quaid-e-Azam inaugurated SBP on July 1, 1948
Did you know Quaid-e-Azam inaugurated SBP on July 1, 1948
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.