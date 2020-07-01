Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Come meet the great poet Mohammad Sanaullah Dar aka Meeraji

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Come meet the great poet Mohammad Sanaullah Dar aka Meeraji

Photo: Twitter/@daakvaak

Mohammad Sanaullah Dar better known as Meeraji was an Urdu poet of Kashmiri-Punjabi origin. He had an unusually pen name, which Daak says, was associated with a Bengali woman named Meera Sen who lived in Lahore.

Daak is a collection of lesser known stories, artworks and ideas from the Indian subcontinent.

It is said that Dar was in love with her. “Such was his devotion that even though people teased him with her name, he unabashedly chose to adopt it in his writing.”

According to Rekhta, Meeraji studied the western literary thoughts and its criticism. “His father Munshi Mohammad Mahtab-ul-din was an engineer in Indian Railways. Nevertheless, Meeraji left his home and family for inexplicable reasons and spent his life as a homeless wanderer. He earned his livelihood by writing songs”.

The late poet studied many leading poets of the west to be inspired. “His descriptive criticism influenced Urdu literature and particularly his contemporary poets. You can read his work here.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mohammad Sanaullah Dar Rekhta Urdu poetry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Three Pakistani women take the fair out of unlovely cream
Three Pakistani women take the fair out of unlovely cream
Have you seen these portraits of Benazir Bhutto?
Have you seen these portraits of Benazir Bhutto?
Shaadi.com removes skin tone filter
Shaadi.com removes skin tone filter
Pakistani icon Lala Rukh remembered on her birthday
Pakistani icon Lala Rukh remembered on her birthday
Sukkur's Seven Sisters were actually boys, says SALU archaeology expert
Sukkur’s Seven Sisters were actually boys, says SALU archaeology expert
Scarlett, Rhett return to HBO Max with a disclaimer
Scarlett, Rhett return to HBO Max with a disclaimer
Game of Thrones author aims to release book next year
Game of Thrones author aims to release book next year
Louvre Abu Dhabi reopens after 100-day closure
Louvre Abu Dhabi reopens after 100-day closure
Come meet the great poet Mohammad Sanaullah Dar aka Meeraji
Come meet the great poet Mohammad Sanaullah Dar aka Meeraji
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.