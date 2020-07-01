Come meet the great poet Mohammad Sanaullah Dar aka Meeraji

Mohammad Sanaullah Dar better known as Meeraji was an Urdu poet of Kashmiri-Punjabi origin. He had an unusually pen name, which Daak says, was associated with a Bengali woman named Meera Sen who lived in Lahore.

Daak is a collection of lesser known stories, artworks and ideas from the Indian subcontinent.

It is said that Dar was in love with her. “Such was his devotion that even though people teased him with her name, he unabashedly chose to adopt it in his writing.”

According to Rekhta, Meeraji studied the western literary thoughts and its criticism. “His father Munshi Mohammad Mahtab-ul-din was an engineer in Indian Railways. Nevertheless, Meeraji left his home and family for inexplicable reasons and spent his life as a homeless wanderer. He earned his livelihood by writing songs”.

The late poet studied many leading poets of the west to be inspired. “His descriptive criticism influenced Urdu literature and particularly his contemporary poets. You can read his work here.