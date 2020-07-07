Banksy’s latest is a mask-themed mural on the London Underground

Street artist Banksy’s latest artwork is a coronavirus inspired stencil on the London Underground featuring his trademark rats with surgical masks and hand sanitiser.

The rats, like everyone else in the world, are trying to come to terms with the new normal in a COVID-19 world.

Banksy shared a video of how the mural came to be on his Instagram page. In the video, the street artist enters an underground train carriage dressed like a member of the cleanup crew.

Later, we see him editing a video called “London Underground undergoes deep clean”.

The street artist has painted a rat sneezing while another struggles to put a mask on and at the end of the video he sprays the words: “I get lockdown but I get up again”.

According to The Guardian, Transport of London removed the mural some days ago due to their anti-graffiti policy. They said that they would welcome Banksy to recreate his message in a suitable location.