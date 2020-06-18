Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Culture

Van Gogh, Gauguin’s letter sells for $236,632

Posted: Jun 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Van Gogh, Gauguin’s letter sells for $236,632

Photo: AFP

A letter penned by post-impressionist artists Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin was sold at auction in Paris for $236,632, according to the BBC.

The letter, which details their trip to a brothel, was bought by the Vincent Van Gogh Foundation at the Drouot auction house in Paris on Tuesday.

“The artists wrote the letter to their friend, French painter Emile Bernard, in late 1888. In it, they describe living and working together in the French city of Arles,” said the news website.

According to the letter, Van Gogh and Gauguin were convinced they were leading a “great renaissance of art”.

The artists honed their artistic vision in Arles but, after spending several months together, their friendship ended acrimoniously and Gauguin left.

Dated and signed 1-2 November 1888, the letter was written several weeks before Van Gogh suffered a mental breakdown and famously cut off his left ear.

The Dutch artist took his own life in 1890.

Later this year, the letter will be on display at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. It is said that this was the only correspondence Van Gogh ever had with another artist.

The museum described the letter as “the most significant document written by Van Gogh that was still in private hands”.

Van Gogh
 
Van Gogh, Gauguin’s letter sells for $236,632
Van Gogh, Gauguin’s letter sells for $236,632
 
 
 
 
 
