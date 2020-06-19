Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
Throwback: the APP wasn’t always owned by the Pakistani government

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Throwback: the APP wasn’t always owned by the Pakistani government

Photo: Instagram/@citizensarchive

Did you know that the Associated Press of Pakistan wasn’t always owned by the government? According to a post shared by the Citizens Archive of Pakistan on Instagram, the Ayub Khan government passed the APP (taking over) Ordinance on June 15, 1961.

“As a result, the APP was no longer under private ownership. In 1947, the infrastructure of the Associated Press of India which was located within the newly established Pakistan, was renamed the Associated Press of Pakistan,” read the post. “Further changes continued in 2002, when the APP became a corporation.”

According to APP, the news agency “as it stands now began its life in 1905 as Associated Press of India, before the partition of Indo-Pak sub-continent. Its operations were taken over by the Reuters news agency of the United Kingdom in 1919”.

After partition, the offices of the news agency within Pakistan went into private hands and was renamed Associated Press of Pakistan. Later “owing to financial and administrative issues, the APP was taken over by the Government through an ordinance on 15th June 1961; with an objective to ensure free and efficient flow of news to the people through an independent and efficient news service”.

In 2002, APP was converted into a corporation through an ordinance.

You can read more on their website here.

app Citizens Archive of Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

