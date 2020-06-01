Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Taj Mahal damaged in deadly India thunderstorm

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Taj Mahal damaged in deadly India thunderstorm

Photo: AFP

A deadly thunderstorm that rolled across parts of northern India damaged sections of the Taj Mahal complex, including the main gate and a railing running below its five lofty domes, officials said Sunday.

One of the New Seven Wonders of the World, India’s top tourist attraction has been shut since mid-March as part of measures to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP images showed workers assessing the railing of the main mausoleum, after the storm on Friday night battered Agra city in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

“One sandstone railing which was a part of the original structure has been damaged,” Superintending Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, told AFP.

“One marble railing which was a later addition, a false ceiling in the tourist holding area and the base stone of the main gate has also been damaged.”

He added there was no damage to the main structure of the monument to love — built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died giving birth in 1631.

Local media reports said thunderstorms and lightning on Friday killed at least 13 people in two Uttar Pradesh districts.

Fatal lightning strikes are relatively common during the June-October monsoon season.

Last year, at least 150 people were killed by lightning in August and September in Madhya Pradesh state in central India.

FaceBook WhatsApp
taj mahal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Great debate: Was Raja Dahir a son of Sindh?
Great debate: Was Raja Dahir a son of Sindh?
Google honours Pakistan’s Anna Molka Ahmed with a doodle
Google honours Pakistan’s Anna Molka Ahmed with a doodle
Malala’s done with her first exam
Malala’s done with her first exam
Meet the amazing women from Pakistan
Meet the amazing women from Pakistan
Have you read Etienne and the Angry Dot yet?
Have you read Etienne and the Angry Dot yet?
Have you read JK Rowling’s new book?
Have you read JK Rowling’s new book?
Did you know the new Hunger Games book is out
Did you know the new Hunger Games book is out
Paris reopens square at fire-scarred Notre-Dame cathedral
Paris reopens square at fire-scarred Notre-Dame cathedral
Taj Mahal damaged in deadly India thunderstorm
Taj Mahal damaged in deadly India thunderstorm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.