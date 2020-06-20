Poet Manzar Ayubi passes away at 88

Renowned poet Prof Manzar Ayubi passed away on Friday night in Karachi at the age of 88. His funeral prayers will be offered on Saturday (today) after Asr at Jama Masjid Farooq-e-Azam in North Nazimabad.

Ayubi was born in Badayun in India on August 4, 1932. He moved to Pakistan in 1950. In 1959, he completed his MA in Urdu from the University of Karachi and joined the Sindh education department in 1961. He retired as a senior professor in 1994.

Ayubi wasn’t just a professor, he was a great poet, writer and critic as well. He is known for exploring different genres of Urdu poetry. He wrote several books, including Mizaj (1987) and Takallum (1981). You can read more about his work here.