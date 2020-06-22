Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistani illustrator gave his wife a wedding she’d never forget

Posted: Jun 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Pakistani illustrator gave his wife a wedding she’d never forget

Photo: Instagram/@samadrizvi.art

A Pakistani illustrator and comic book artist just gave his wife the best wedding present. Since their wedding events were cancelled due to the global pandemic, artist Samad Rizvi, decided to make their wedding day special.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “Unfortunately our wedding got cancelled due to Covid-19. We waited 11 years for this day. Not being able to meet in person for 10 years was tough and we dreamed of our long awaited wedding to be nothing but perfect.”

View this post on Instagram

Unfortunately our wedding got cancelled due to Covid19. We waited 11 years for this day. Not being able to meet in person for 10 years was tough and we dreamed of our long awaited wedding to be nothing but perfect. After our wedding was canceled, we decided to have a simple nikkah at home instead. Amna and I enjoyed our nikkah alot as we always wanted a simple wedding anyway. However, the only thing that upset Amna was that both our families live abroad and none of them were able to attend the wedding due to Covid19 travel restrictions. Obviously, I couldn’t let this be Amna’s only memory of our big day so I decided to do a little something for her 🙂 I made an illustration of our wedding for her and drew everything she couldn’t have in her actual wedding. In a perfect world, both our families would have attended the wedding along with her cats. So be it 🙂 Swipe for close ups➡️ The cats ➡️ @the.simbovu.boyz . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #weddingillustration #pakistaniwedding #illustrationartists #illustration #digitalart #artstation #digitalsketching #digitalart #digitalsketchbook #comicart #comicbookart #comicartist #comicbookartist #comicsketch #procreateartwork

A post shared by Syed Samad RiZvi (@samadrizvi.art) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

The couple had a simple nikkah at home and loved it as they always wanted a simple wedding but “the only thing that upset Amna was that both our families live abroad and none of them were able to attend the wedding” due to travel restrictions.

According to Rizvi, he couldn’t let this be Amna’s only memory of their big day so he decided to do a little something for her.

“I made an illustration of our wedding for her and drew everything she couldn’t have in her actual wedding. In a perfect world, both our families would have attended the wedding along with her cats,” he said.

