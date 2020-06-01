Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Culture

Pakistani icon Lala Rukh remembered on her birthday

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@citizensarchive

This week in history, the Citizens Archive of Pakistan remembered Women’s Action Forum’s founding member Lala Rukh, on her birthday in a social media post.

“Pakistani icon Lala Rukh was born on June 29, 1948. As an activist, artist and educationist, Lala Rukh’s impact has influenced every aspect of society,” read a post on Instagram. “In particular, as one of the founding members of the Women’s Action Forum (WAF), a women’s rights organization formed in 1981, in response to the hostilities experienced during martial law at the time.”

Pakistani icon Lala Rukh was born on June 29,1948. As an activist, artist and educationist, Lala Rukh’s impact has influenced every aspect of society. In particular, as one of the founding members of the Women’s Action Forum (WAF), a women’s rights organization formed in 1981, in response to the hostilities experienced during martial law at the time. Lala Rukh has exhibited artwork nationally and internationally, and recently the Metropolitan Museum of Art acquired her artworks, Mirror Image, 1, 2, 3 (1997) and the digital animation Rupak (2016). Lala Rukh has been an inspiration and mentor to an entire generation having taught at Punjab University and the National College of Arts. Without a doubt, Lala Rukh’s spirit, artwork and political activism continue to guide us today. . . #WAF #Activism #PakistanHistory

According to CAP, Lala Rukh has exhibited artwork nationally and internationally, and recently the Metropolitan Museum of Art acquired her artworks, Mirror Image, 1, 2, 3 (1997) and the digital animation Rupak (2016).

She was an inspiration and mentor to an entire generation having taught at Punjab University and the National College of Arts. “Without a doubt, Lala Rukh’s spirit, artwork and political activism continue to guide us today,” CAP said.

She passed away at the age of 69 in Lahore in 2017.

Citizens Archive of Pakistan WAF
 
MOST READ
Pakistani illustrator gave his wife a wedding she’d never forget
Three Pakistani women take the fair out of unlovely cream
Restoration of Murillo’s Immaculate Conception botched in Spain
Sindh’s famous dead lovers had their own prehistoric Instagram
Shaadi.com removes skin tone filter
Meet the courtesan who fought for the subcontinent’s independence
Poet Manzar Ayubi passes away at 88
Have you seen these portraits of Benazir Bhutto?
Photos of stolen Van Gogh handed to Dutch art sleuth
Throwback: the APP wasn’t always owned by the Pakistani government
 
 
 
 
 
