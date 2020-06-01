Pakistani icon Lala Rukh remembered on her birthday

This week in history, the Citizens Archive of Pakistan remembered Women’s Action Forum’s founding member Lala Rukh, on her birthday in a social media post.

“Pakistani icon Lala Rukh was born on June 29, 1948. As an activist, artist and educationist, Lala Rukh’s impact has influenced every aspect of society,” read a post on Instagram. “In particular, as one of the founding members of the Women’s Action Forum (WAF), a women’s rights organization formed in 1981, in response to the hostilities experienced during martial law at the time.”

According to CAP, Lala Rukh has exhibited artwork nationally and internationally, and recently the Metropolitan Museum of Art acquired her artworks, Mirror Image, 1, 2, 3 (1997) and the digital animation Rupak (2016).

She was an inspiration and mentor to an entire generation having taught at Punjab University and the National College of Arts. “Without a doubt, Lala Rukh’s spirit, artwork and political activism continue to guide us today,” CAP said.

She passed away at the age of 69 in Lahore in 2017.