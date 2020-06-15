Multan Pehlvan diet: Quail and Almond milk recipes

This episode of Pakistan on a Plate takes us to Multan, the city of Saints and Pehelvans. My host here is Malik Ammar Hussain Pehelvan, who shows me the akhara where they train and shares two recipes unique to their table: batair karhai or quail karhai and almond milk or Thandai.

Malik Ammar comes from a lineage of 300 years of pehlvans and has many championship titles to his name, including an under-19. His akhara is in Shah Faisal Colony next to Ameerabad and was opened by his ancestor Malik Baksh. They were granted this land after he beat a famous American wrestler Stanislaus Zbyszko.

In this video they show us how they make quail karhai with 1.5kg of buffalo milk clarified butter or ghee and the cooling almond and cardamom milk sherbet or Thandai.

Nilofer Afridi Qazi comes from Pishin, Balochistan and Babribanda, a village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She is a filmmaker who has traveled to over 100 districts in Pakistan to document their culinary heritage for ‘Pakistan on a Plate‘.

Quetta’s best secret recipe: Khujjoor Naan and Hazara Town Aash

Subscribe to Nilofer’s Corner here

Twitter @ninoqazi

Insta : niloferscorner