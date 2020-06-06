Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Culture

Lunar eclipse: Did you catch HM Naqvi’s Public Service Announcement?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Photo: Twitter/@HMNAQVI

Homeboy and The Selected Works of Abdullah the Cossack author HM Naqvi had something to share with his fans a little before midnight on Thursday.

In a PSA about the lunar eclipse, Naqvi took to Twitter and said: “At times like these, one looks up to the heavens. In about 37 minutes, I’d survey the sky. One hears a certain celestial event might get be in the offing, and what else are you doing?”

According to the author, the moon looked absolutely brilliant “without a shadow of doubt”.

He also shared a note (and a great clip of Van Morrison playing Moondance) with his readers: “Nothing happened, maybe I got it wrong, indeed get many things wrong, but I can wager the moon that it’s a marvelous night for a moon dance,” he said.

