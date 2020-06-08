Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Culture

Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?

Posted: Jun 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Have you seen the Ertugrul Ghazi statue in Lahore?

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Turkish epic on Ertugrul Ghazi, Dirilis: Ertugrul, has many fans all over the country. In Lahore, residents of a private housing society have put up a statue of the Muslim hero.

The central character of the historical drama has taken a life of its own in the hearts of the people of Lahore. A statue has been put up in Lahore’s Maraghzar colony to commemorate the hero. The statue of the warrior reminds people of his glory and successes.

The statue is made of fibre and iron and was prepared in Kamalia, in district Toba Tek Singh. It shows a sword wielding man on horseback and offers a glimpse of Ertugrul.

“Seeing the statue of a hero who defeated anti-Muslim forces by the force of his courage is generating an interest in kids to learn about history,” said Arshad Cheema, the chairman of the housing society.

Another Ertugrul statue has been prepared and will soon be put up in the society’s main intersection. There are talks of naming the intersection/chowk after the Turkish hero.

Back in April, it was announced that Dirilis: Ertugrul would be aired on PTV during Ramazan as per the prime minister’s request.

The Turkish soap, chronicles the life of the Muslim warrior, has been dubbed into Urdu.

According to the prime minister, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

Ertugrul
 
