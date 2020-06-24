Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Culture

Game of Thrones author aims to release book next year

Posted: Jun 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Game of Thrones author aims to release book next year

Photo: File

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has kept his readers on the edge of their seat for years now and it look like he’s going to make them wait a little longer.

According to Variety, the author has said that he aims to release his next book The Winds of Winter by 2021. He claimed that he had made steady progress by staying in during the lockdown due to the pandemic.

The author shared this information in his blog. For the last few months, Martin has been spending time in a cabin in the mountains.

“If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on The Winds of Winter, and making steady progress,” he wrote.

He added that he had written several chapters of the upcoming novel, but clarified the book still has “a long way to go,” but revealed it will be a “huge book.”

“I have bad days, which get me down, and good days, which lift me up,” he added, “but all in all I am pleased with the way things are going.”

game of thrones GRR Martin Winds of Winter
 
