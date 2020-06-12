Check out this Pakistani truck artist’s mural of George Floyd

When I heard that truck artist, Haider Ali, had made a mural to pay tribute to the late George Floyd in solidarity with the black lives matter movement and the global fight against racism, I knew I had to see it.



After all Ali is one of Pakistan’s most established and celebrated truck artist. His work has been showcased all over the world, most notably at the Smithsonian.

So within a short span of time I was on the road on a little bit of an adventure. The mural itself is housed inside Haider’s house on his rooftop and close to his personal working space. His residence is located close to the beach at Hawkes Bay, while talking to him I could hear the waves softly crashing by the shoreline.

I met Haider outside his street. He was dressed in a yellow shirt with African prints. He excitedly welcomed me into his neighbourhood and immediately led me to his rooftop to check out the mural. He told me it took him four days to make it.

The mural itself is painted in traditional Pakistani truck art style replete with flowers, bold colors and Urdu poetry. On close inspection you could clearly see the Urdu words for justice and equality. George’s full name was also written in Urdu encased inside a heart right underneath his portrait.

I asked Haider what inspired him to paint this mural in particular he said this was his tribute to George Floyd and through it work he wanted to show the folks protesting in America that the people of Pakistan stand with them during this trying time.