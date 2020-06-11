Britain removes slave trader statue from outside London museum

A statue of noted slaveholder Robert Milligan has been removed from outside the Museum of London Docklands, the BBC reported.

According to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, a review of all of London’s statues and street names, saying any with links to slavery “should be taken down”.

Last week, anti-racism protesters in Bristol brought down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

“Milligan’s monument was removed to recognise the wishes of the community said the Canal and River Trust.”

The BBC said that there were cheers and clapping as the monument was lifted from its plinth using a crane.

The Museum of London Docklands said the statue of the prominent British slave trader, who owned two sugar plantations and 526 slaves in Jamaica, had “stood uncomfortably” outside its premises “for a long time”.

“The Museum of London recognises that the monument is part of the ongoing problematic regime of white-washing history, which disregards the pain of those who are still wrestling with the remnants of the crimes Milligan committed against humanity,” they added.

As the Milligan statue was lowered from its plinth, thousands of people gathered outside an Oxford college to demand the removal of a statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

Mr Khan said London had to face “an uncomfortable truth” with its historical links to slavery.