Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Culture

Britain removes slave trader statue from outside London museum

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo: Courtesy BBC

A statue of noted slaveholder Robert Milligan has been removed from outside the Museum of London Docklands, the BBC reported.

According to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, a review of all of London’s statues and street names, saying any with links to slavery “should be taken down”.

View this post on Instagram

Our capital’s diversity is our greatest strength, yet our statues, road names and public spaces reflect a bygone era. It is an uncomfortable truth that our nation and city owe a large part of their wealth to our role in the slave trade. ⁣ ⁣ That’s why I’ve launched a Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm to explore how London should use our statues, street names and public spaces to celebrate our legacy. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Together we have to ensure we can all be proud of our public realm. We must celebrate the achievements & diversity of all in our city, and commemorate those who have made London what it is – that includes questioning which legacies are being celebrated.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Link to article in bio.

A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Jun 9, 2020 at 3:25am PDT

Last week, anti-racism protesters in Bristol brought down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

“Milligan’s monument was removed to recognise the wishes of the community said the Canal and River Trust.”

The BBC said that there were cheers and clapping as the monument was lifted from its plinth using a crane.

The Museum of London Docklands said the statue of the prominent British slave trader, who owned two sugar plantations and 526 slaves in Jamaica, had “stood uncomfortably” outside its premises “for a long time”.

“The Museum of London recognises that the monument is part of the ongoing problematic regime of white-washing history, which disregards the pain of those who are still wrestling with the remnants of the crimes Milligan committed against humanity,” they added.

As the Milligan statue was lowered from its plinth, thousands of people gathered outside an Oxford college to demand the removal of a statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

Mr Khan said London had to face “an uncomfortable truth” with its historical links to slavery.

