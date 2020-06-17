Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Culture

A Pakistani fan once sent Indian poet Amrita Pritam bananas

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A Pakistani fan once sent Indian poet Amrita Pritam bananas

Photo: File

Did you know that a Pakistani fan once sent Indian poet Amrita Pritam a bunch of bananas? According to a clip shared by Daak: Postcards from the Attic on Twitter, that is exactly what happened.

Taking to Twitter, @DaakVaak wrote: “A poor banana seller, with nothing to offer, sends bananas from Pakistan to his favourite poet, Amrita Pritam, in India. If someone asks why poetry is important, tell them that only poets can take all the love and heartbreak of the world and give it words that we can understand.”

In the clip, Pritam tells the tale in her gentle voice. “I remember this one time a friend of mine came to visit me from Pakistan and placed some bananas in front of me. I was surprised and asked him what are these for…”

The poet’s friend then told her that when a fruit seller heard that he was going to Delhi, he asked him if he was going to meet Amrita, the same Amrita who read Barsham. “Please give her these bananas from me, this is all I can give her,” she narrated.

Amrita Pritam was a prominent Punjabi and Hindi novelist and poet. She’s known for her poem Aaj Aakhan Waris Shah Nu and the novel Pinjar.

You can read Pritam’s work here.  

Amrita Pritam
 
