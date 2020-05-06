Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Vienna Museum gathers pandemic-related artefacts

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Vienna Museum gathers pandemic-related artefacts

Photo: AFP

Vienna’s museum of city history said Tuesday an appeal to submit photos of everyday objects to document the coronavirus pandemic for future generations had so far drawn hundreds of submissions.

Some 1,800 photos of masks, signs and other objects have been received since the Vienna Museum launched its appeal on March 25, spokeswoman Konstanze Schaefer said.

“We want to see how we tell our children, or our children’s children, what happened in Vienna because of course this is a big moment for all of us,” Schaefer told AFP.

“We must call for this now… A lot of the projects that came into existence in the beginning (of the crisis), such as neighbourhood aid initiatives, don’t exist anymore,” she said.

Some 200 photos of submissions received have been put up on the museum’s website.

They include a photo of a discarded blue rubber glove, a police signboard that urges one-metre (three feet) social distancing and a mobile phone screen showing a call with the coronavirus hotline number of more than one hour and 28 minutes.  

The museum will continue to accept submissions “as long as corona exists”, Schaefer said.

Those objects eventually chosen to become part of the collection will be picked up from their owners and put into storage — but any exhibition could be years from now, to allow time to step back from the crisis, according to Schaefer.

Other museums in Austria and in neighbouring Germany have started similar initiatives to try to document the crisis for future generations, Schaefer added.

The Alpine nation of almost nine million people has so far been spared the brunt of the health crisis, with just under 15,600 reported infections and 606 deaths.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus museum vienna
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Rishi Kapoor wanted to see Pakistan before he died
Rishi Kapoor wanted to see Pakistan before he died
A Red revolution in Karachi for 50 paisas a week
A Red revolution in Karachi for 50 paisas a week
Book on history of Deobandi-Barelvi ulama debates wins American prize
Book on history of Deobandi-Barelvi ulama debates wins American prize
Twilight saga: Get Edward Cullen’s perspective in Midnight Sun
Twilight saga: Get Edward Cullen’s perspective in Midnight Sun
New York Times leads the way at 2020 Pulitzers
New York Times leads the way at 2020 Pulitzers
Vienna Museum gathers pandemic-related artefacts
Vienna Museum gathers pandemic-related artefacts
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.