Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Malala’s done with her first exam

Posted: May 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@malala

Education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai is keeping traditions alive at home.

Taking to Instagram, Malala, shared a photograph taken in her backyard. “Keeping traditions alive at home. First exam’s done, seven more to go,” she said.

Actor and writer Mindy Kaling commented on Malala’s post and said: “SEVEN more?!? Heavens. You’re even more impressive to me than before.”

Malala is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree at Oxford University.

Back in March, Yousafzai shared that when she was younger she wanted to be a doctor and then the prime minister, however, now she is not sure what her career path will take.

“I just focused on getting into university and deciding what to study. Today, like a lot of young people, I’m not sure what my career path will be,” reads the tweet.

In the same thread, she remarked that now she knows that she can make that choice for herself and that’s what she wants for all young women.

“This week leading up to International Women’s Day, I want to celebrate girls’ ambitions and share what young women around the world are saying about their dream careers,” said Yousafzai.

