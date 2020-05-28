Have you read JK Rowling’s new book?

Harry Potter author JK Rowling wrote a standalone fairy tale more than 10 years ago. This week, she decided to share the bedtime story online. She made the announcement on Twitter.

The new story is called The Ickabog and will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

I have a small announcement, but before I get started, I

want to head off one possible source of confusion.

********************************************

THIS IS NOT A HARRY POTTER SPIN-OFF

********************************************

1/13 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2020

The author said that she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago. The tale is set in an imaginary land and is a stand-alone story “about truth and the abuse of power” for children from seven to nine years old. It is not related to Rowling’s other books.

“I always meant to publish it, but after the last Potter was released I wrote two novels for adults and, after some dithering, decided to put those out next. Until very recently, the only people who’d heard the story of The Ickabog were my two younger children,” she shared.

According to Rowling, the draft of the Ickabog stayed in her attic while she focused on writing books for adults.

“Opening the box was like opening a time capsule. Most of the story was handwritten, but bits had been typed up. When I put it into some kind of order (I’m not renowned for my filing skills) I had a patchwork first draft,” she said.

The first two chapters were posted online Tuesday, with daily installments to follow until July 10.

The book will be published in print later this year, and Rowling said she will pledge royalties from its sales to projects helping those particularly affected by the pandemic.