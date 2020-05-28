Thursday, May 28, 2020  | 4 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Did you know the new Hunger Games book is out

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Did you know the new Hunger Games book is out

Photo Courtesy: TheHungerGames/Twitter

Good news for fans of Suzanne Collins’ Hunger Game series. The new book, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is out and has already sold more than 500,000 copies in the US.

Collins’ latest installment comes a decade after the Hunger Games series had apparently ended, according to The Washington Post.

A decade after the Hunger Games series had apparently ended, readers were clearly ready for more.

Collins’ publisher Scholastic claims that the book sold more 500,000 copies last week. This includes print, e-books and audiobooks.

Suzanne’s series narrates the tale of Katniss Everdeen in a dystopian post-apocalyptic world where a boy and girl from each of the nation’s 12 district are chosen annually as tributes and are forced to compete in ‘The Hunger Games’. The trilogy includes Catching Fire and Mockingjay.

The Hunger Games series was adapted for the silver screen back in 2012 starring Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks and Lenny Kravitz.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hunger Games Suzanne Collins
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Great debate: Was Raja Dahir a son of Sindh?
Great debate: Was Raja Dahir a son of Sindh?
The story of Gora greed and a national nashā
The story of Gora greed and a national nashā
Meet the amazing women from Pakistan
Meet the amazing women from Pakistan
Malala’s done with her first exam
Malala’s done with her first exam
Virus lockdowns stifle Eid celebrations as infections rise
Virus lockdowns stifle Eid celebrations as infections rise
Harry Potter’s first edition sold for £33,000 at auction
Harry Potter’s first edition sold for £33,000 at auction
French churches reopen as coronavirus restrictions loosened
French churches reopen as coronavirus restrictions loosened
Have you read JK Rowling’s new book?
Have you read JK Rowling’s new book?
Did you know the new Hunger Games book is out
Did you know the new Hunger Games book is out
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.