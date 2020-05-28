Did you know the new Hunger Games book is out

Good news for fans of Suzanne Collins’ Hunger Game series. The new book, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is out and has already sold more than 500,000 copies in the US.

Collins’ latest installment comes a decade after the Hunger Games series had apparently ended, according to The Washington Post.

Collins’ publisher Scholastic claims that the book sold more 500,000 copies last week. This includes print, e-books and audiobooks.

Suzanne’s series narrates the tale of Katniss Everdeen in a dystopian post-apocalyptic world where a boy and girl from each of the nation’s 12 district are chosen annually as tributes and are forced to compete in ‘The Hunger Games’. The trilogy includes Catching Fire and Mockingjay.

The Hunger Games series was adapted for the silver screen back in 2012 starring Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks and Lenny Kravitz.