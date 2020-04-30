Rishi Kapoor wanted to see Pakistan before he died

Actor Rishi Kapoor had said in 2017 that he wanted to visit Pakistan before his death because he wanted his children to see his roots. The actor passed away on April 30, 2020, Thursday.



“I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva dijiye (Please make it happen),” he had tweeted three years ago.

Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2017

Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Singh have two children – Riddhima and Ranbir.

Rishi Kapoor had a house in Peshawar. It was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, the father of Prithviraj Kapoor, the first member of the family to enter the film industry. The Kapoors shifted to India after 1947.

At that point, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said a part of Azad Kashmir will remain with Pakistan and this was not going to change. He said Jammu and Kashmir needed more autonomy.

Rishi Kapoor had written, “Abdullahji, Salaam! Totally agree with you, Sir. Jammu and Kashmir is ours and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it.”