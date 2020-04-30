Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Rishi Kapoor wanted to see Pakistan before he died

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rishi Kapoor wanted to see Pakistan before he died

Actor Rishi Kapoor had said in 2017 that he wanted to visit Pakistan before his death because he wanted his children to see his roots. The actor passed away on April 30, 2020, Thursday.

“I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva dijiye (Please make it happen),” he had tweeted three years ago.

Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Singh have two children – Riddhima and Ranbir.

Rishi Kapoor had a house in Peshawar. It was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, the father of Prithviraj Kapoor, the first member of the family to enter the film industry. The Kapoors shifted to India after 1947.

At that point, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said a part of Azad Kashmir will remain with Pakistan and this was not going to change. He said Jammu and Kashmir needed more autonomy.

Rishi Kapoor had written, “Abdullahji, Salaam! Totally agree with you, Sir. Jammu and Kashmir is ours and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it.”

2 Comments

  1. Avatar
      Sushil Shankar  April 30, 2020 11:20 am/ Reply

    rishi kapoor dead, samaa has not reported yet.

    • Avatar
        Mahim Maher  April 30, 2020 6:01 pm/ Reply

      We did.

