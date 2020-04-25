Lucknow’s 21st Ramazan Hasan Mirza sahib ka Taboot and lockdown

The last time this procession faced any kind of restraint was in the historical period from 1977 to 1997 when a Shia-Sunni conflict emerged. There were certain restrictions on public processions and Shia community leaders decided to voluntarily withhold all their processions as a symbol of protest.

Since lockdowns have been imposed across the world due to Covid-19, followers of different religions have shown some resistance to being restricted to congregational gatherings. Certain sections of both Muslim and Hindu communities in India violated the most basic precaution of avoiding public gatherings. The media selectively focused on a few and left out others as if nothing had happened, which had an incendiary effect.

With Ramazan upon us, leaders have been appealing to followers to worship in self-isolation. Mosques will remain closed and all public iftars to break the fast will be suspended. Now the subject of focus will be how the Shia community reacts with the decision on processions. Many majlises, processions and cultural gatherings were overlooked. It is important to mention that on the other hand, the community has been doing a great amount of charity work during the lockdown.

The geography and history of the community centres associated with these processions need to be considered. The administration will want to avoid any kind of conflict breaking out and their control in majority Muslim areas is questionable. People in many such parts are not practicing social distancing. So with such an important event, for which attendance is considered mandatory, not happening could be disheartening to people.

“Once the news of the Taboot being prepared is out, it will become very difficult for the administration and organizers to stop people from coming,” says Rafiq Hussain. The area around Najaf Rauza has a large Shia majority population.

It will be especially hard to dissuade the young men who yearn to shoulder the Taboot as it is considered a blessing to be able to embrace it. The sea of people is so tightly packed that in order to make one’s way to even just touch it fleetingly or offer a shoulder is nothing less than warrior-like. Young men wait the entire night to get the right spot.

It is important to mention that while many people will be disappointed, there is also an understanding in the community that we are confronted with an extraordinary set of circumstances. Masooma Rizvi, a psychology student who visits the Karbala Talkatora on 21st Ramazan, for example, said that she will miss the burial ceremony the most, but in the middle of this pandemic, in her opinion the procession should not take place.

Ali Haider of Kashmiri Mohalla said that in his opinion processions were just means of mourning. There are amaals, prayers and ziarat which should be performed in complete self-isolation in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Each year Imroz Abidi and her family find a spot from which to watch the Taboot. She said that since their supreme leaders have made it clear they will not organise gatherings, then the processions should not be held.

Other people such as Mahvish Zaidi of Rustam Nagar are diverting their focus. She said that she has been visiting Karbala Talkatora since childhood and will miss the entire event this year. But she added, that instead, they “will be organizing distribution of necessities for people in need to remember how Imam Ali used to help others.”