Karachi to witness three-day puppet show

A three-day puppet show is coming to Karachi starting February 7 (Friday).

It will be held at Bagh Ibne Qasim, Clifton.

People can attend the show between 3pm and 11pm daily till February 9.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is organising the show. It was announced by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar at the Arts Council of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The show is being put up by the Rafi Peer Theatre group.

Akhtar said the aim is to have shows where people can enjoy.

“We are thankful to Rafi Peerzada Theater for placing their show in Karachi. It is a unique way to teach children,” he said.

He appealed to the theater management to bring a puppet show from District South to the other districts of Karachi too.

He said that the Hyderabad mayor and its people are also waiting for a puppet show in their city.

Sadaan Peerzada, one of the members of Rafi Peerzada Theatre, said that the management has decided to arrange a puppet show in Karachi for the first time.

The theatre was established in 1976. “Since then, we have displaying 60 puppet shows in around 34 countries, including Pakistan,” shared Peerzada.

KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman said it would be good for the rest of the people in to have a chance to witness puppet shows in their cities.

The presidents of Arts Council, Ahmed Shah, said it is imperative to organise such events to make Karachi livable again.

“It is necessary for all to encourage these types of activities and shows,” Shah said.