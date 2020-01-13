Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
Peshawar’s Chitralis celebrate their culture

Posted: Jan 13, 2020
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai also attended the event

Chitral is known for its Kalashi dance, polo, the Kirch Mir's Mountains and the rivers and beauty but the Chitrali hat is almost its identity. People from the mountainous region say their identity is tied to this cap and they celebrate cultural day the same way Sindhi people celebrate Ajrak day.

You can appreciate our craftsman because our cultural cap is popular all over the world, they said.

Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai said people from Chitral can live anywhere in the world but everyone will easily be able to recognise them because they have their identity and love their culture and language.

He said the KP government was going to focus on promoting Chitral's language and develop the area.
