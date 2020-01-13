Peshawar’s Chitralis celebrate their culture

Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai also attended the event

You can appreciate our craftsman because our cultural cap is popular all over the world, they said.

Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai said people from Chitral can live anywhere in the world but everyone will easily be able to recognise them because they have their identity and love their culture and language.

He said the KP government was going to focus on promoting Chitral's language and develop the area.