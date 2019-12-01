Sunday, December 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
People don Ajrak, topi to celebrate Sindh

1 hour ago
Festivities begin across the country to highlight the culture

Pakistan is celebrating Sindh Cultural Day today (Sunday) with zeal and fervor.

Dance performances, musical festivals and rallies have been planned for the day.

Processions were held in Hyderabad, Chachro, Kandhkot, Karachi, Mithi and Sukkur, where people donned Ajrak and Sindhi topis (caps) and danced to folk music.

Children also performed plays outside Hyderabad's Press Club.

Twitter was filled with wishes and pictures of the festivities.

The day is observed to highlight the culture of the province as well as the traditional Sindhi topi and woven textiles such as Ajrak.

