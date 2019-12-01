People don Ajrak, topi to celebrate Sindh

Celebration begin as Frist #Sunday of #December Start. Happy #SindhiCulturalDay2019 #SindhCultureDay #BeingSindhi #LongLiveSindh #JeaySindh #SindhCultureDay #Karachi pic.twitter.com/PxOQK6neNw— #SindhiCulturalDay2019 (@SindhiBeing) November 30, 2019
Sindh is a land of mystics, Sufis, poets, and saints. On this great cultural day, wishes the people of Sindh and Pakistan peace and prosperity.#SindhiCulturalDay2019 pic.twitter.com/HIjGqjaOdO— Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) December 1, 2019
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari @BBhuttoZardari congratulating to all Sindhis living worldwide on the eve of #SindhiCulturalDay2019 being celebrated today. @BakhtawarBZ @AseefaBZ @MediaCellPPP pic.twitter.com/hd9tGWOTI8— Sikandar Ali Hullio (@HullioSikandar) November 30, 2019
Happy #SindhiCulturalDay2019 pic.twitter.com/uoqW5sSuvz— MPA Shazia Karim Sang'haar (@SanghaarShazia) December 1, 2019
Happy #SindhiCulturalDay2019 pic.twitter.com/eDO4bThGcf— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) December 1, 2019
#JeaySindhJeay hundreds of thousand students of Shah Abdul Lateef University Khairpur #SALU celebrating #SindhiCulturalDay2019 #LongLiveSindh #BeingSindhi #StudentsSolidarityMarch @SindhooNawaz @SindhuSorath @MujahidSehwani @Sangrisaeed @HamidMirPAK pic.twitter.com/lcaT5PVigl— #SindhiCulturalDay2019 (@SindhiBeing) November 28, 2019
The day is observed to highlight the culture of the province as well as the traditional Sindhi topi and woven textiles such as Ajrak.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
#SindhiCulturalDay2019 organised by IBA HM Aftab Hussain Rajper at GBELS Muhammad Khan Shar Faiz Gunj Khairpur.Students prepared Sindh map٫gave speeches, sung songs and did short skits for the audience.Stalls of handicrafts were also organised by students.#HikSindhHikSaqafat pic.twitter.com/GqGMsmhD4f— Schools Heads Sindh🇵🇰 (@IBAheads) November 30, 2019