People don Ajrak, topi to celebrate Sindh

Festivities begin across the country to highlight the culture

Dance performances, musical festivals and rallies have been planned for the day.

Processions were held in Hyderabad, Chachro, Kandhkot, Karachi, Mithi and Sukkur, where people donned Ajrak and Sindhi topis (caps) and danced to folk music.

Children also performed plays outside Hyderabad's Press Club.

Twitter was filled with wishes and pictures of the festivities.

Sindh is a land of mystics, Sufis, poets, and saints. On this great cultural day, wishes the people of Sindh and Pakistan peace and prosperity.#SindhiCulturalDay2019 pic.twitter.com/HIjGqjaOdO — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) December 1, 2019

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari @BBhuttoZardari congratulating to all Sindhis living worldwide on the eve of #SindhiCulturalDay2019 being celebrated today. @BakhtawarBZ @AseefaBZ @MediaCellPPP pic.twitter.com/hd9tGWOTI8 — Sikandar Ali Hullio (@HullioSikandar) November 30, 2019

#SindhiCulturalDay2019 organised by IBA HM Aftab Hussain Rajper at GBELS Muhammad Khan Shar Faiz Gunj Khairpur.Students prepared Sindh map٫gave speeches, sung songs and did short skits for the audience.Stalls of handicrafts were also organised by students.#HikSindhHikSaqafat pic.twitter.com/GqGMsmhD4f — Schools Heads Sindh🇵🇰 (@IBAheads) November 30, 2019

The day is observed to highlight the culture of the province as well as the traditional Sindhi topi and woven textiles such as Ajrak.