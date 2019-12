It will be ready in 10 days

Asia tallest mural is currently being painted in Karachi near the KPT interchange.

I Am Karachi Executive Director Ambareen Thompson spoke to Muhammad Shoaib, the host of SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din, about this project.

She said the initiative is part of the International Public Art Festival.

The mural is being painted by a Italian artist and will be ready in 10 days.

Watch this video to find out what she had to say.