Karachi celebrated Sindhi Cultural Day on Saturday (December 1) in style.

Thousands of people came out onto the streets in Ajrak and Sindhi topis and rallied on Sharae Faisal and near the Karachi Press Club.

Check out some of the best pictures from the rally.

Sindhi Cultural Day, also knows as Ekta Day, is celebrated on the first Sunday of December. It was first celebrated in 2009 as Sindhi Topi Day.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.