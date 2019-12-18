Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Culture

Foreign tourists dance with locals as Kalash welcomes winter

2 hours ago
Foreign tourists dance with locals as Kalash welcomes winter

Kalash sure knows how to welcome winter. The people in the three valleys of Kalash; Bumburate, Birir and Rumbur, are celebrating the Chitramas or Chowmass festival to mark the arrival of winter.

Many foreign and local tourists are celebrating the festival too as they can be seen dancing and singing songs with the people of Kalash. The festival started on December 7 and will continue till December 22.

They recently celebrated the Savilakehari festival in which people wear new clothes and sing songs together. They dance and shower praise on each other. During the festival, young boys dress up in girls’ clothes and girls dress up as boys and then dance together.

Another part of the festival is Kotramu in which women make statues of different animals with wheat flour. These are then presented as gifts and some people use them to decorate their houses.

Photo: Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Facebook

They have a Madaik ceremony too in which the Kalash people pile up their preserved fruits, such as grapes and walnuts, and then wash them.

Photo: Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Facebook

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
Kalash, winter, Chitramas, Chowmass, festival
 
