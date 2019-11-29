Samaa TV founder Zafar Siddiqi presents his book to President Alvi

Samaa TV Chairman Zafar Siddiqi presented his book, TV NEWS 3.0, to President Arif Alvi on Wednesday.

The book came out this year on October 1. It is a guide for launching and running news channels in the digital age.

In TV News 3.0, Siddiqi calls for new solutions and provides an insider’s guide to launching and running news channels in the digital age, based on his experience of working in Pakistan, Africa and the Middle East.

The book, TV News 3.0, is an addition to the small range of English language literature specifically on the media in Pakistan and might be of interest to students of journalism or mass communications.

“The World Economic Forum actually has the fourth industrial revolution with technology and they call it 4.0 and from that, I named my book TV News 3.0,” said Siddiqi at the book launch in London last month. “In television, 1.0 is when television was invented. It was when the whole family used to sit together and watch this little black box for news.”

He remarked that there is a lot for students in the book. “From my experiences of launching a channel and finding an investor, to learning about journalism, newsrooms and editing, this book has it all,” said Siddiqi.

Siddiqi is a chartered accountant by training and was with KPMG for 18 years but he branched out into television and started Telebiz, a private production house that created business shows. Many people in the industry today started their careers at Telebiz.

After Telebiz he started CNBC networks in 18 countries and most Pakistanis will be familiar with another of his endeavors, SAMAA TV.

The 270-page book is a quick read because Siddiqi is not a convoluted writer and expresses himself simply and clearly. Chapters are dedicated to investment and finances for television channels and digital earnings, managing and setting up newsroom teams, distribution or satellite mechanisms and technology such as cable operators, convergence between TV and digital and the nuts and bolts of coverage.

As he has travelled widely and over his career met international media industry players, there are stories and lessons peppered throughout the text. He also goes into anecdotes of his own experience in Pakistan, which tends to be the most interesting material. There are also polite but honest self-reflective moments in which he shares mistakes made and how disasters were managed. Students of journalism or mass communication benefit also from the histories of the industry’s development, both in Pakistan and abroad, that he highlights where trends emerged or directions changed.