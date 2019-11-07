Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Permanent Sikh gallery inaugurated at Lahore Museum

25 mins ago
Permanent Sikh gallery inaugurated at Lahore Museum

The government of Punjab inaugurated a gallery for Sikhs at the Lahore Museum on Thursday.

It was inaugurated by Culture Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal.

The launch of the gallery was meant to express solidarity with the Sikh community in and visiting Pakistan, according to one of the officials of the museum. “Spiritual hymns of the Sikh tradition were recited at the opening ceremony.”

It was initially a temporary exhibit that was opened in September but has now been made a permanent part of the museum, he added.

A model of the Golden Temple in India and Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s sword are popular attractions at the gallery, said a person who attended the inauguration.

Religious scriptures, letters and pictures dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries have also been showcased at the gallery.

A large number of members of the Sikh community from the US, UK, Canada and India visited the gallery.

Lahore Museum’s Director Tariq Mahmood said that the gallery will serve to be an attraction for Sikhs visiting Pakistan following the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The open corridor will give Sikh pilgrims from India easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Narowal’s Kartarpur. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak died on September 22, 1539.

It is ready to welcome Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday on November 9.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore museum
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
museum, Lahore, Sikhs, gallery, Kartaprur Corridor, Guru Nanak
 
MOST READ
Pakistan releases Kartarpur song ahead of inauguration
Pakistan releases Kartarpur song ahead of inauguration
A bismillah a day keeps the jinns at bay
A bismillah a day keeps the jinns at bay
UNESCO designates Lahore a ‘Creative City’ in literature
UNESCO designates Lahore a ‘Creative City’ in literature
Two Pakistani writers on 'Novels That Shaped Our World' list
Two Pakistani writers on ‘Novels That Shaped Our World’ list
Devotees throng Lahore shrine for Mian Mir Sahab's Urs
Devotees throng Lahore shrine for Mian Mir Sahab’s Urs
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.