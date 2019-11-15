Pakistani students promote positive image in Denmark, says ambassador

Up to 1,000 Pakistani undergrad, graduate and post-grad students go to study in Europe every year on the Erasmus Mundus, which has become one of the most important ways to continue depicting a positive image of Pakistan, according to the Danish ambassador to Pakistan.

Even Danish students are sent abroad through the Erasmus program and this movement of people, ideas, culture and expertise benefits all parties and countries involved. “The cultural exchange we’ve had between Danes and Pakistanis has mostly just been positive for both sides,” said Ambassador Rolf Holmboe to SAMAA Digital on Thursday. “Anybody who comes to Pakistan that I have talked to leaves with a very good impression. The problem is that they may… there are perceptions still of an insecurity situation in Pakistan and that perception still lingers in Europe.”

Ambassador Holmboe is in Karachi to highlight the exchange. He said that the lingering perceptions had to be overcome. “The situation has stabilised. It is much better now than a few years ago and we have to find ourselves out of the stigma that Pakistan still faces.”

Many Danish citizens of Pakistani origin are settled there since the 1970s and they, along with their children and grandchildren are helping change perception of Pakistan.