Pakistan releases Kartarpur song ahead of inauguration

The government of Pakistan has launched a special song, welcoming Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal.

The song has been released by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The video of the song starts with an old clip of Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the Sikh community, talking about how difficult it would have been to see the gurdwara from afar, and not being able to visit it.



The song promotes peace, love and religious tolerance and will unite hearts, Awan remarked.

“Through the melody, the whole world will know we are a peace-loving nation,” Awan said. “The gesture is a representation of Quaid-e-Azam’s ideology and reflects the mindsets of two million Pakistanis.”

“The land of Guru Nanak is pure and chaste like a mother, Come all and chant together, this land welcomes all the pilgrims,” the lyrics say.

“Gone are the times when pilgrims just gazed at the Gurdwara from a distance, the followers of Guru can reach him now and spread the fragrance of love; Guru has now opened the way and called his people to his abode.”

Kartarpur is ready to welcome Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday on November 9.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter Sunday morning to announce the completion of the project and shared some pictures. He also congratulated his government for completing the project in record time.

The premier had tweeted on Friday that Sikh pilgrims coming to Kartarpur will no longer require a passport and will not have to register 10 days in advance.

PM Khan also said that no fee would be charged from the pilgrims on the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. Initially, pilgrims required a passport to enter the corridor, as a form of identification.

Earlier this month, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had said that India has agreed to share an advance list of pilgrims 10 days before they come so Pakistan knows the number of people coming and can properly receive them and ensure no mismanagement takes place.

Both these requirements, however, have been waived by the prime minister. Visitors will still need to bring a form of ID but it doesn’t have to be a passport.

The open corridor will give Sikh pilgrims from India easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Narowal’s Kartarpur. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak died on September 22, 1539.

“Pakistan is committed to promoting peace in the region and maintaining cordial relations with all its neighbours, including India,” said Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtyar while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on the development of the corridor in June.