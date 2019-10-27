Happy Diwali 2019: Pakistani Hindus celebrate the festival of lights

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated today (Sunday) all over the world. In Karachi, the celebrations started with morning prayers and special prayers for progress of the country.

The five days of Diwali festivities include decoration of houses with rangoli, lights, flowers and diyas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his wishes to the Hindu community celebrating Diwali. The premier took to Twitter to wish the community a happy Diwali.

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 26, 2019

Twitter was filled with wishes.

Happy Diwali to all who are celebrating this festival of lights 🤗#HappyDeepavali — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) October 27, 2019

Wishing a joyous and prosperous Diwali to all those celebrating. pic.twitter.com/ys7Adsxcne — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 26, 2019

Diwali is an important religious festival in the Hindu calendar as it marks the day of Lord Rama’s return home after a 14-year exile. The celebrations are marked with fireworks, festive meals and an exchange of sweets and gifts.

The festival symbolizes spiritual uplift amidst darkness. It is associated with Lord Rama’s victory over Raavan.

During the celebrations, temples, homes, shops and office buildings are brightly illuminated since the festival symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

The rituals typically last for five days, with the climax occurring on the third day that coincides with the darkest night of the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika.