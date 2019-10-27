Sunday, October 27, 2019  | 27 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Culture

Happy Diwali 2019: Pakistani Hindus celebrate the festival of lights

3 hours ago
Pic25-030 ISLAMABAD: Oct25-A view of decorated different colors of Happy Diwali ceremony at PNCA in federal capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Waseem Khan

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated today (Sunday) all over the world. In Karachi, the celebrations started with morning prayers and special prayers for progress of the country.

The five days of Diwali festivities include decoration of houses with rangoli, lights, flowers and diyas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his wishes to the Hindu community celebrating Diwali. The premier took to Twitter to wish the community a happy Diwali.

Twitter was filled with wishes.

Diwali is an important religious festival in the Hindu calendar as it marks the day of Lord Rama’s return home after a 14-year exile. The celebrations are marked with fireworks, festive meals and an exchange of sweets and gifts.

Hindu women buying Diwali items for celebration Diwali festival at light house. ONLINE PHOTO by Anwar Abbas

The festival symbolizes spiritual uplift amidst darkness. It is associated with Lord Rama’s victory over Raavan.

During the celebrations, temples, homes, shops and office buildings are brightly illuminated since the festival symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

The rituals typically last for five days, with the climax occurring on the third day that coincides with the darkest night of the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
diwali hindus religion
 
Diwali, rangoli, firecrackers, lights, festival of lights, celebrations, Hindus, Hindu festival, celebration
 
