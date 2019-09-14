Saba Qamar to star in Sarmad Khoosat’s next production

Actor Saba Qamar and director Saba Qamar are teaming up once again.

The last time the duo did a project together was in 2015. They appeared on the silver screen together in the critically acclaimed Manto.

This time, Qamar will star in Khoosat’s film Kamli, the director confirmed in an Instagram post.

Kamli is one of the two films the director plans to release in 2020 under the banner of Khoosat Films. Sarmad’s first film, under Khoosat Films, is Zindagi Tamasha, due to release by the end of the year or early 2020.

Qamar recently shared multiple underwater pictures marked as Kamli with the Khoosat Films logo. She last appeared on the big screen in her Bollywood debut Hindi Medium while she starred as Mannat in the recently concluded drama serial Cheekh.

