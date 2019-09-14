Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Saba Qamar to star in Sarmad Khoosat’s next production

5 mins ago
 

Photo: Saba Qamar/ Instagram

Actor Saba Qamar and director Saba Qamar are teaming up once again.

The last time the duo did a project together was in 2015. They appeared on the silver screen together in the critically acclaimed Manto.

This time, Qamar will star in Khoosat’s film Kamli, the director confirmed in an Instagram post.

Kamli is one of the two films the director plans to release in 2020 under the banner of Khoosat Films. Sarmad’s first film, under Khoosat Films, is Zindagi Tamasha, due to release by the end of the year or early 2020.

Qamar recently shared multiple underwater pictures marked as Kamli with the Khoosat Films logo. She last appeared on the big screen in her Bollywood debut Hindi Medium while she starred as Mannat in the recently concluded drama serial Cheekh.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Saba Qamar Sarmad Khoosat
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Sarma Khoosat, Saba Qama, Kamli, film, Manto
 
MOST READ
A Hyderabad heritage home will soon be a museum
A Hyderabad heritage home will soon be a museum
Margaret Atwood unveils sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Margaret Atwood unveils sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Saba Qamar to star in Sarmad Khoosat’s next production
Saba Qamar to star in Sarmad Khoosat’s next production
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.