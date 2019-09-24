Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Quetta artist highlights need for sculpting institutes

46 mins ago
 
Ishaq Lahiri has been trying to keep the art alive



Ishaq Lahiri, a resident of Quetta has been keeping this art alive on his own expense. He has offered to train the younger generation if resources are provided to him.
 
Quetta
 
