Hazara artist creates masterpieces with thread

Wooden boards, hammers, nails, thread, scissors and templates are all you need to create breathtaking masterpieces.
Hazara-based artist Shaukat Ali handcrafts incredible string art portraits made with unbroken strands of thread.
Each piece appears like a textile spirograph, featuring countless lines of black thread interwoven and tightly wound around circular aluminium and wooden frames with nails.
“I have been making art pieces and portraits using string art for the past two and a half years,” said Ali on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Wednesday. However, he added that he is still in the learning phase.
Managing his passion along with his part-time job, Ali has set up his small studio in the hotel he works in. “I have a lot of people coming up to me to learn this art and due to time constraints I can’t really do much since I work at a hotel,” said Ali.
He shared that he has a small room at the hotel which he has turned into a studio. “It’s a long process and time consuming depending on the size of the piece,” said Ali. A 2x2 piece takes around 20 to 25 days, he explained.
He added that his masterpiece of Quaid-e-Azam took 45 days to create. “I want to continue this art so that one day through this I could earn enough money to make life easier,” said Ali. “Appreciation from people is the only thing that keeps me going.”
Ali also appealed to the government to give a platform for artists of Balochistan to showcase their talent and art.