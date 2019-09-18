Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Books can fight extremism: Balochistan governor

2 mins ago
 
Quetta hosts annual book festival



Governor Balochistan inaugurated an annual book festival in Quetta. "We will build more libraries in Quetta," he said.
 
TOPICS:
literature Quetta
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
books, festival, quetta, literature, governor
 
MOST READ
A Hyderabad heritage home will soon be a museum
A Hyderabad heritage home will soon be a museum
Saba Qamar to star in Sarmad Khoosat’s next production
Saba Qamar to star in Sarmad Khoosat’s next production
Afghan women weave war into their rugs
Afghan women weave war into their rugs
Books can fight extremism: Balochistan governor
Books can fight extremism: Balochistan governor
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.