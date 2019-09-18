Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Shahid Afridi calls for public hanging of rapists
Khursheed Shah arrested by NAB in Islamabad
Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar granted bail in Kharqamar attack case
Supreme Court orders Full Court hearing in Justice Isa case
Toggle navigation
HOME
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Culture
Books can fight extremism: Balochistan governor
Muhammad Atif Ali
2 mins ago
Quetta hosts annual book festival
Governor Balochistan inaugurated an annual book festival in Quetta. "We will build more libraries in Quetta," he said.
TOPICS:
literature
Quetta
RELATED STORIES
Man on the run after killing sister
2 days ago
2 days ago
Speeding bus runs over traffic policeman
4 days ago
4 days ago
Two motorcyclists loot, kill Quetta man at gunpoint
4 days ago
4 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
books, festival, quetta, literature, governor
Previous
MOST READ
A Hyderabad heritage home will soon be a museum
Saba Qamar to star in Sarmad Khoosat’s next production
Afghan women weave war into their rugs
Books can fight extremism: Balochistan governor
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.