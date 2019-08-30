Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

This beautiful Multan shrine is 800 years old

1 hour ago
 
Many people visit the shrine of Hazarat Khawaja Awais Khagga

 
TOPICS:
Multan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, maqbara, Hazrat owais khawaja, shrine, tomb,
 
MOST READ
McDonald's faces boycott for serving halal meat in India
McDonald’s faces boycott for serving halal meat in India
Straight outta Karachi: Pakistan's surprise hip hop hub
Straight outta Karachi: Pakistan’s surprise hip hop hub
Making magic with clay
Making magic with clay
This beautiful Multan shrine is 800 years old
This beautiful Multan shrine is 800 years old
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.