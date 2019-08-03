Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Culture

Jhelum’s Gurdwara Chowa Sahib reopens 72 years after Partition

3 hours ago
 
The move comes ahead of Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday



Jhelum’s Gurdwara Chowa Sahib reopened for prayers on Friday ahead of Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday celebrations.

Guru Nanak Dev is the first Sikh Guru and the founder of the faith.

Located at the northern edge of the Rohtas Fort in Jhelum, the gurdwara was constructed in 1834 and was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

It was closed during Partition after members of Sikh community living in the area migrated from Pakistan. The gurdwara had been in a state of neglect ever since.

Related: Sialkot’s Shawala Teja Singh Temple reopens after 72 years

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for this gift,” one person said.

This comes days after the Shawala Teja Singh Temple was reopened after 72 years. It is located in Sialkot’s Dhaarowal.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed performed the inauguration ceremony along with members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdawara Parbandhak committee and Sikh community leaders.

A restoration and preservation project will be initiated so that local and foreign Sikh pilgrims can offer partake in religious rituals regularly without any hindrance, said the board.

