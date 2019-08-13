Tuesday, August 13, 2019  | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Atif Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Feroze Khan perform Hajj

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani celebrities Atif Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Feroz Khan are one of those lucky people who have been blessed to perform Hajj this year.

On Sunday, Khaani actor Feroze Khan took the internet by storm after he posted a picture of himself sitting with Abbasi and Aslam after the completion of their Hajj.

Related: Pakistani celebrities who will be performing Hajj this year

“[H]ere breaking the internet. As Hamza said, make some noise for Makkah boys! Credit goes to Atif Bhai for pulling through this lineup, a night will always remember. #LabaikAllahHumaLabaik #Hajj2019,” read Khan’s Instagram post.

This year many of our favourite Pakistani celebrities shared the news that they too will be embarking on the holy journey.

Along with Atif Aslam, Feroze Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, actors Rubina Ashraf and Ayeza Khan also performed Hajj.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Atif Aslam Feroz Khan hajj Hamza Ali Abbasi
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Watch: Hajj sermon 2019
3 days ago
3 days ago
Hajj 2019: Namaz-e-Zuhr offered in Makkah
3 days ago
3 days ago
Watch: Pilgrims performing Waqoof-e-Arafat
3 days ago
3 days ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Pakistani celebrities, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Atif Aslam, Feroz Khan, Ayesha Khan, Danish TAimoor
 
MOST READ
The roof and tough life of some cows in Karachi
The roof and tough life of some cows in Karachi
Khairpur’s folk festival seeks to embody culture beyond art
Khairpur’s folk festival seeks to embody culture beyond art
Atif Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Feroze Khan perform Hajj
Atif Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Feroze Khan perform Hajj
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.