Atif Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Feroze Khan perform Hajj

Pakistani celebrities Atif Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Feroz Khan are one of those lucky people who have been blessed to perform Hajj this year.

On Sunday, Khaani actor Feroze Khan took the internet by storm after he posted a picture of himself sitting with Abbasi and Aslam after the completion of their Hajj.

“[H]ere breaking the internet. As Hamza said, make some noise for Makkah boys! Credit goes to Atif Bhai for pulling through this lineup, a night will always remember. #LabaikAllahHumaLabaik #Hajj2019,” read Khan’s Instagram post.

This year many of our favourite Pakistani celebrities shared the news that they too will be embarking on the holy journey.

Along with Atif Aslam, Feroze Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, actors Rubina Ashraf and Ayeza Khan also performed Hajj.

